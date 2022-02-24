What you need to know Supposed renders of the regular Redmi K50 have popped up.

The phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and include support for 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi is rumored to launch the device globally as the Poco F4.

Last week, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi K50 Gaming with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and support for 120W fast charging. A new leak now claims to reveal some high-resolution renders of its vanilla version, which will reportedly have the same processor and charging capability. Courtesy of @OnLeaks and Bestopedia, we now have our first look at the regular Redmi K50. It looks pretty similar to the Pro version that surfaced in a recent leak, with a rectangular camera bump housing three sensors. However, closer inspection of the camera island reveals that the sensors are enclosed in a circular area.