What you need to know
- Supposed renders of the regular Redmi K50 have popped up.
- The phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and include support for 120W fast charging.
- Xiaomi is rumored to launch the device globally as the Poco F4.
Last week, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi K50 Gaming with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and support for 120W fast charging. A new leak now claims to reveal some high-resolution renders of its vanilla version, which will reportedly have the same processor and charging capability.
Courtesy of @OnLeaks and Bestopedia, we now have our first look at the regular Redmi K50. It looks pretty similar to the Pro version that surfaced in a recent leak, with a rectangular camera bump housing three sensors. However, closer inspection of the camera island reveals that the sensors are enclosed in a circular area.
Bestopedia reports that the phone's rear camera system will include a 64MP main sensor, as well as an 8MP and 5MP sensor.
The Redmi K50 also appears to have thin bezels and a thicker chin. It will reportedly sport a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that features a 120Hz refresh rate for a super smooth experience. The renders also show a large display with a punch hole cut out in the top center for the selfie camera.
It will reportedly be available in two memory configurations: 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB. The Redmi K50, according to rumors, will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. If this is correct, the phone will be a worthy rival to the best budget Android phones, though the price is still unknown.
Having said that, the phone may ship with Android 12 out of the box, with MIUI 13 on top. It may also include a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.
According to Android Authority, if the device is released in global markets, it will be known as the Poco F4. Remember that the Redmi K40 was released globally as the Poco F3, so that speculation makes sense.
What is the Pixel 6 Magic Eraser, and is it better than the competition?
Magic Eraser on the Pixel 6 has made waves for a reason, but is it really better than what the competition is doing? We compare the best to find out.
Motorola launches the flagship Edge+ (2022) with a new Smart Stylus
The Motorola Edge+ (2022) is the latest flagship smartphone from Motorola, featuring the latest Snapdragon technologies and an optional stylus.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series breaks preorder records in South Korea
Samsung's Galaxy S22 series phones have set a new preorder record in South Korea. The company received more than 1 million preorders for the S22 trio in just over a week.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2021
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2021.