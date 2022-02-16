The new Redmi K50 Gaming sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and comes with a new dual vapor chamber cooling system to ensure optimum performance. As you'd expect, the flagship chip has been paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Xiaomi has finally unveiled the successor to last year's popular Redmi K40 Gaming. The new Redmi K50 Gaming isn't a huge leap over its predecessor but does offer improved performance and much faster charging.

In the camera department, the phone has a triple-lens setup on the back with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There's a 20MP camera on the front for selfies. Keeping the lights on is a 4,700mAh battery with support for identical 120W charging speeds as Xiaomi's best Android phones.

Since the phone is mainly targeted at gamers, it also includes a pair of physical shoulder buttons, a CyberEngine x-axis haptics motor, and dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL. Other key specs of the Redmi K50 Gaming include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Wi-Fi 6E support. The phone will ship with Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

In addition to the K50 Gaming, Xiaomi has also announced a special edition of phone with the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One team's badge and colors. Aside from the minor design tweaks, however, the special edition is identical to the standard model.

The Redmi K50 Gaming will be available in China from February 18 for a starting price of 3,299 yuan (about $520). There's no word yet on whether the gaming phone will be launched globally.