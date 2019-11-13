Jaybird has emerged as the go-to brand for workout earbuds in recent years, with the company offering a range of products in this category. V-Moda is now looking to provide an alternative with the BassFit, its first workout-focused earbuds. Like most Jaybird models, the BassFit comes with a durable chassis that's immune to the elements, and a lightweight design coupled with decent sound quality.

With 10mm drivers and a TriFit design that provides a snug fit, the BassFit gets the basics right. You also get AptX compatibility for better audio quality, a rugged chassis that's immune to changes in temperature and humidity as well as UV exposure, and over 11 hours of listening time from a full charge.

The differentiating feature with the BassFit is the TriFit design, which ensures you get a snug fit even during intense workouts. V-Moda provides a variety of attachments along with the earbuds, including a pair of ear hooks that go over your ear, and sport fins that are designed to match the contours of your inner ear.

You can wear the BassFit with just the sport fins, the ear hooks, or use a combination of both for a tight fit. You get three sizes of sport fins, and the hooks are flexible and can be adjusted to fit around your ear. I personally found that the ear hooks provided a secure fit on their own, so I had no need for the sport fins.

The sheer number of attachments ensure you get a snug fit regardless of the contours of your ears.

V-Moda also bundles four sizes of eartips — from XS to L — and they offer a decent amount of noise isolation. They're not quite as comfortable as the Comply tips I use with my Jaybird X3, but the soft silicone buds provide a tight seal nevertheless.

As for the design itself, the BassFit comes in two color options — a white variant with grey fins, and a black version with orange accents. The tangle-free cable loops around your neck, and you also get a cinch to adjust the length of the cable. Like most workout earbuds, the BassFit is resistant to sweat and humidity, and while there's a two-layer nanocoating for added durability against the elements, you miss out on an IP rating.

The ends of the earbuds have magnetic connectors that snap together when they come into contact — much like OnePlus' Bullets Wireless — but they don't affect music playback. There's an in-line three-button remote with a mic, volume and music playback controls, and you can also invoke Google Assistant by pressing the volume up and action buttons.