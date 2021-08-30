A win for Serbian star Djokovic would see him become the most decorated player in the men's game as well as the first man to win all four grand slam titles in the same calendar year since Rod Laver in 1969.

History is up for grabs for Novak Djokovic, while Naomi Osaka will be hoping to defend her title - read on to find out how to get a 2021 US Open live stream and watch tennis online no matter where you are in the world.

Defending Men's champion Dominic Thiem will meanwhile be hoping to replicate his form from last year's tournament following a disappointing season that saw early exits and the Australian and French Opens.

Last year's beaten finalist Alexander Zverev is looking like a good bet to go one step further this time out at Flushing Meadows, with the German in great form having won the Olympic Tennis Gold medal and the ATP Cincinnati tournament in his last two outings which have both been on hard court surfaces.

The Women's tournament sees Osaka looking to claim her third US Open win and claim a rare hard court season double following her triumph in the Australian Open earlier this year, however in-form Ashleigh Barty enters this event as favorite, with the world No.1 having waltzed to this year's ATP Cincinnati title in commanding style.

Read on to find out how to watch the 2021 US Open online, no matter where you are in the world.

US Open 2021: Where and when

This US Open 2021 takes place at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in Flushing Meadows, New York between Monday, August 30 and Sunday, September 12.

The majority of play during the tournament is set to start each day at 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm BST / 1am AEST / 3am NZST.

Watch the 2021 US Open online from outside your country

We have full details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this year's US Open Men's semi-finals further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the action from New York, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.