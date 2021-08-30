History is up for grabs for Novak Djokovic, while Naomi Osaka will be hoping to defend her title - read on to find out how to get a 2021 US Open live stream and watch tennis online no matter where you are in the world.
A win for Serbian star Djokovic would see him become the most decorated player in the men's game as well as the first man to win all four grand slam titles in the same calendar year since Rod Laver in 1969.
Defending Men's champion Dominic Thiem will meanwhile be hoping to replicate his form from last year's tournament following a disappointing season that saw early exits and the Australian and French Opens.
Last year's beaten finalist Alexander Zverev is looking like a good bet to go one step further this time out at Flushing Meadows, with the German in great form having won the Olympic Tennis Gold medal and the ATP Cincinnati tournament in his last two outings which have both been on hard court surfaces.
The Women's tournament sees Osaka looking to claim her third US Open win and claim a rare hard court season double following her triumph in the Australian Open earlier this year, however in-form Ashleigh Barty enters this event as favorite, with the world No.1 having waltzed to this year's ATP Cincinnati title in commanding style.
Read on to find out how to watch the 2021 US Open online, no matter where you are in the world.
US Open 2021: Where and when
This US Open 2021 takes place at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in Flushing Meadows, New York between Monday, August 30 and Sunday, September 12.
The majority of play during the tournament is set to start each day at 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm BST / 1am AEST / 3am NZST.
Watch the 2021 US Open online from outside your country
We have full details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this year's US Open Men's semi-finals further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the action from New York, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch US Open Men's semi-finals online in the US
Coverage from Flushing Meadows for viewers in the US once again comes courtesy of ESPN who hold exclusive broadcast rights in the host nation.
If you have ESPN on cable already, you're all set and can watch the tennis from Flushing Meadows via the pay TV network's website - just log in with details of your cable provider.
Cord cutters also have the option of using an over-the-top service that carries ESPN, such as Sling TV's Orange package.
Costing $35 a month, a Sling Orange subscription will also give you access to channels like Comedy Central, CNN, TNT and Disney as well as ESPN's sports line up.
Another over-the-top option comes in the form of fuboTV which offers an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, with the service giving access to ESPN as well as more than 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. If you're on the fence, Fubo also offers a FREE FuboTV trial
Play is set to start most days at 11am ET / 8am PT and extends into the late evening, around 11pm ET / 8pm PT.
How to stream the US Open live in the UK
Amazon once again has exclusive rights to broadcast the US Open tennis in the UK, meaning Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost.
An Amazon Prime membership will set you back £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be canceled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK.
To stream the Grand Slam tennis action from your phone or tablet, you'll need the Amazon Prime Video app which is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store.
Play is set to get underway most days at 4pm BST, and finishes well after midnight.
How to stream the US Open live in Canada
TSN has Canadian tennis fans covered, with the network (alongside its French-language sister channel RDS) having the rights to show the US Open in the region.
If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a US Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.
Live stream US Open Men's semi-finals in Australia
If you're planning on watching the US Open Men's semi-finals in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to competition Down Under. The network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top-level sport - including NBA and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
The players are typically due on court each day at 1am AEST.
