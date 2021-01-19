The video shows the phone face down with a small, angled display on the back. The user flips the phone over to the main display, and swiped through what appears to be a customization page for the secondary display, which looks to be dubbed "ROG Vision". After selecting a new layout, the user flips the phone face down again to show the updated layout.

Yesterday gave us our first leaked image of the upcoming ASUS ROG phone, showing off the device's rear camera setup, and what could possibly be a "gaming mode" button to boost performance. Well, today's another day which means there's another leak, and this time we get a live video of the upcoming smartphone, with what appears to be an active rear display.

It's likely this display will act similar to something like "Second Screen" found on devices like the LG V10, as opposed to full-blown interactive touch displays like what's found on some of Nubia's smartphones. It's unclear just how functional this rear display will be outside of displaying notifications and alerts, although given its size its likely users can still respond to phone calls or dismiss notifications or alarms. Of course, until we get more info, it's purely speculative for now.

That said, the next ASUS is already shaping up to be an interesting device and is gunning to become one of this year's best gaming phones. Rumored specs point to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a rear triple camera setup, a 6000mAh battery, and 65W wired/30W wireless charging. There isn't much information on the displays aside from a 144Hz refresh rate on the main display. A teaser for what may be dubbed the ASUS ROG Phone 5 hint to a release sometime in March or April.