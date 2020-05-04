OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro owners rejoice! Your unlocked phone can finally be connected to Verizon's network, officially and without breaking anything. The news comes via the company's George Koreonos, who took to Twitter to spread the good word:

Big news for you OnePlus fans. The unlocked versions of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been officially certified to work on @Verizon. pic.twitter.com/XLk7GdmwDy — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) May 4, 2020

The process of switching over is also quick, painless, and easily done via the company's website. Ever the helpful guy, George even has a video to guide you through the process:

Real talk. If you break or lose your phone, you have options, especially if you have an older phone lying around. Here's a short video I made about how to switch to another phone — even if it's not from @Verizon — and quickly get back up and running. DM me if you need more help. pic.twitter.com/hXNAljhDMS — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) April 9, 2020

The certification also comes much earlier than expected. As Android Police reports, OnePlus' initial estimate of when users could officially switch over to the carrier was targeting "June, at the latest."

The issue seemed to revolve around the fact that OnePlus hadn't provided a list of unlocked IMEI numbers to Verizon, which the carrier could then mark as compatible with its network. That seems to have happened now, so go ahead and take your 'Flagship Killer' for a spin.