  • The unlocked variants of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are now supported on Verizon's network.
  • You can switch over to the carrier's network via its Bring Your Own Device program.
  • The process was actually fast-tracked compared to OnePlus' initial estimate of June.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro owners rejoice! Your unlocked phone can finally be connected to Verizon's network, officially and without breaking anything. The news comes via the company's George Koreonos, who took to Twitter to spread the good word:

The process of switching over is also quick, painless, and easily done via the company's website. Ever the helpful guy, George even has a video to guide you through the process:

The certification also comes much earlier than expected. As Android Police reports, OnePlus' initial estimate of when users could officially switch over to the carrier was targeting "June, at the latest."

The issue seemed to revolve around the fact that OnePlus hadn't provided a list of unlocked IMEI numbers to Verizon, which the carrier could then mark as compatible with its network. That seems to have happened now, so go ahead and take your 'Flagship Killer' for a spin.

