It wasn't that long ago that OnePlus had the simplest phone lineup of any company. It had a single phone that it updated and replaced with a new version every 6 months. It even did so with a predictable cadence, alternating between full-generation updates and subtle "T" refreshes. It was also really great about releasing the same phone around the world, so it didn't matter where you lived — you could get basically the same OnePlus phone. Now, things are surprisingly complicated. OnePlus introduced the "Pro" moniker, making room underneath it for a separate less expensive line ... but has so far retained the twice-yearly refresh cycle for both phones. To try and ease the logjam of new devices, OnePlus has subsequently split the releases between different regions globally. And it's also started to keep older models in the market longer than before. Then there are 5G versions of phones for certain carriers, and special-edition McLaren phones just to add a little flair. So yeah, it's not that easy to follow. Here's the breakdown of all of the OnePlus phones you can get right now, where you can get them, and how they differ. OnePlus 7T Pro

The latest and greatest phone OnePlus sells is the 7T Pro. But it isn't available everywhere. You can get it, for the most part, in markets that got the OnePlus 7, but not the 7 Pro or 7T over the past few months. You'll be able to get the 7T Pro in most of Europe, India and Asia. OnePlus 7T Pro review: The icing on the cake Because it's launching in place of, rather than alongside, the 7 Pro, the 7T Pro is effectively the same as that phone. It has the same general size and shape, same 90Hz display and same software. It's running on the slightly newer Snapdragon 855+ platform, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The battery's been upped ever-so-slightly to 4085 mAh, and there's a subtle hardware change to the ultrawide camera so that it can be used for macro photos, which is a neat addition. The 7T Pro is a considerably different and more capable phone than the OnePlus 7, with differences that are in many ways a full generational improvement. But that's the case with the standard OnePlus 7 Pro, too — you can do your research based on the 7 Pro or 7T Pro and get a great idea of how much better it is than the OnePlus 7.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

Here's the final wrinkle: OnePlus has a partnership to make special-edition "McLaren" versions of its phones. The branding tie-up with supercar maker McLaren seems mutually beneficial from a branding perspective, but these phones aren't as widely available as the standard versions nor are they necessarily worth much extra money beyond their novelty and exclusivity. There was a OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition that had more RAM and faster charging than the standard 6T, plus a unique back design and some cool accent colors all tied together with exclusive packaging. It also cost $70 extra and had limited availability. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition hands-on The second version is the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, which has its own unique styling. There's a distinctive McLaren orange band running around most of the body, and orange accents around the camera and alert slider; plus you get a matching orange theme in the software. There's an Alcantara case in the box, along with a McLaren-branded wall charger — though the charging speed is unchanged. The only spec bump is to 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus 7 Pro

If the OnePlus 7T Pro isn't available where you live, the 7 Pro will be there instead. This is the OnePlus flagship, which introduced this latest hardware design language, the pop-up selfie camera, the 90Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, improved haptics and the latest version of OxygenOS. OnePlus 7 Pro review: The best Android phone under $700 The OnePlus 7 Pro is easily the best phone OnePlus has made, and though it's also the most expensive it's easily worth the extra money — and at $670, it's still hundreds less than the flagship competition. The hardware is top-notch, and so is its display — which when paired with its great specs and super-smooth software provides a seamless experience anyone can enjoy.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus also makes separate 5G versions of the OnePlus 7 Pro, which are only available for specific carriers. You can get the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G on EE in the UK, and on Sprint in the U.S. Other than the specifically-tuned 5G radio for the carrier you're buying on, there's no appreciable difference from the standard 4G model, other than it only being available in a single version: in blue, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 5G version is of course more expensive, but considering the affordable starting price of the OnePlus 7 Pro it's actually one of the least expensive 5G phones you can get today.

OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T came out after the 7 Pro, but it isn't a replacement for that phone. Instead, it slots in underneath — albeit the differences are incredibly minimal, with a price tag just $70 less. The 7T is, understandably, extremely similar to the 7 Pro. The design is effectively unchanged, aside from a large circular camera arrangement rather than an elongated vertical one. At a glance you wouldn't notice that it's smaller, but it is slightly, with a 6.55-inch display (versus 6.67-inch) — that display is flat, lower resolution, 1080p, and has a small notch for the front-facing camera, but retains the impressive 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus 7T review: The best of Android for under $600 Befitting its size the battery is slightly smaller at 3800 mAh, but the lower resolution screen and newer Snapdragon 855+ processor average out to give the 7T great battery life — and it still has the latest 30T Warp Charge charging. When you add it all up, for $600 the OnePlus 7T is an incredible value — and a great choice for people who want a OnePlus phone that's a little smaller and a little more affordable.

OnePlus 7

When OnePlus introduced the 7 Pro, it wasn't joined by a "regular" 7 — at least, until it was revealed later that some regions would get a OnePlus 7, which had much more in common with the last-generation 6T than the new flagship 7 Pro. OnePlus 7 review: Small improvements lead to a worthy upgrade The OnePlus 7 is effectively a OnePlus 6T inside, with some design updates to help it fit in with the new 7 Pro. You get a new Snapdragon 855 platform, 48MP camera and stereo speakers; but the rest of the phone is effectively unchanged from the 6T. But that still makes it a really good phone for the £499 (or equivalent) price, because aside from the latest neat features like a 90Hz display and extra cameras, the 6T holds its own as a modern phone — and it runs the latest OxygenOS software just as well as anything released after it.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus is typically ruthless about cutting off sales of its prior models when it introduces something new, but that's not really the case anymore, as you can still get a OnePlus 6T in some regions. In places where the OnePlus 7 wasn't launched, the 6T is still on sale for a (slightly) discounted price of $500. And carriers like T-Mobile are also still offering it. OnePlus 6T review: 90% of the phone for 60% of the price Which doesn't make a whole lot of sense considering the brand-new OnePlus 7T is available for just $100 more and has newer specs, an improved design, better 90Hz display, and better cameras. So while the OnePlus 7 makes sense in some markets because of its positioning, the 6T really doesn't because the 7T is available right alongside it.

