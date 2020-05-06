UK carrier Vodafone has today announced that it will extend its offer of free unlimited data to NHS workers and that it is extending the offer to care workers.

In a press release today Vodafone stated:

NHS workers and vulnerable customers can now enjoy unlimited mobile data on Vodafone free for six months. The UK's care workers are also now eligible to claim the offer. This extension follows Vodafone's original offer, announced on April 6, of 30 days' unlimited free data for NHS staff, vulnerable customers and half a million Pay Monthly customers.

Vodafone announced previously that it was offering 500,000 pay monthly customers 30 days of free data, as well as any NHS staff or vulnerable customers. All customers registered as NHS workers (for corporate discount purposes) were automatically upgraded, others could access the feature through Vodafone's VeryMe section of the My Vodafone app.

Vodafone's latest offer will be valid for six months from the date of redemption, and will apply to all NHS staff and the first 250,000 care workers who apply. The offer is open until June 6, so the data could last you until December 5. Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery stated:

Vodafone UK Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery said: "We are so pleased to be able to extend our original offer for NHS workers and our vulnerable customers and to be able to now add care workers in recognition of the amazing contribution they're making at this time. We will continue to do what we can to say thank you to those on the front lines doing such valuable work in this crisis."

