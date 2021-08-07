The UFC is coming to Houston tonight for a heavyweight showdown between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane and we have all the details on how you can watch the heavyweight title fight at UFC 265 on TV or online.

Going into tonight's fight, Houston's own Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis has a four fight win streak under his belt with 20 wins by knockout and one win by submission. During his last fight at a UFC Fight Night back in February of this year, Lewis was able to defeat Curtis Blaydes by knockout during the second round with only a minute and twenty seconds on the clock. During his two fights last year, Lewis also defeated Aleksei Oleinik by knockout during the second round as well as Illir Latifi by decision during round three.

France's Ciryl "Bon Gamin" Gane on the other hand is currently undefeated with nine wins in the UFC under his belt. Earlier this summer, he defeated Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision during round five at a UFC Fight Night and back in February he also took down Jairzinho Rozenstruik once again by unanimous decision during the fifth round.

While Lewis was originally supposed to fight current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 265, Ngannou was unable to properly prepare for the fight in time which led to the promotion choosing Gane instead. Don't worry though as Ngannoun will face off against tonight's winner in a title unification match set for later this year.

Will Lewis be able to deliver for his fans in Houston or will Gane become the UFC's next Heavyweight Interim Champion?

Elsewhere on the card, Jose Aldo will face Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight bout, Michael Chiesa will go up against Vicente Lugue in a welterweight bout, Tecia Torres and Angela Hil will meet in the octagon for a women's strawweight bout and Song Yadong will take on Casey Kenney in a bantamweight bout.

Whether you're a hometown fan rooting for Lewis or a fan of Gane in France, we'll show you how to watch all the action at UFC 265 from anywhere in the world.

UFC 265 - When and where?

UFC 265 will be held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, August 7. The Early Prelims will kick off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Main Card will start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How to watch UFC 265 in the U.S.

As the UFC has an exclusive agreement with ESPN until 2025, the network's streaming service ESPN+ is the only place where you'll be able to watch UFC 265 in the U.S. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can purchase access to the PPV for $65 regardless of whether you're a monthly or annual subscriber. However, if you haven't signed up for ESPN+ yet, the network is running a promotion where you can get access to the UFC 265 PPV and an annual subscription to the streaming service for just $89.98. While this may seem expensive at first, an annual ESPN+ subscription normally costs $50 on its own so you're saving around $25.

ESPN+ ESPN+ has exclusive rights to UFC 265 in the US, so if you want to watch the match, you'll need to purchase access to the PPV for $65 or bundle it with a year of ESPN+ for just $90. $65 at ESPN+

UFC fans with a cable subscription will be able to watch the Prelims on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. However, in order to watch the Early Prelims at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, you'll need to be a UFC Fight Pass or ESPN+ subscriber. To watch the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT though, you'll need to purchase access to the PPV and have an active ESPN+ subscription.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch UFC 265's Prelims on ESPN? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to the network so you can watch the Prelims online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to ESPN, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Sling TV Sling TV offers one of the most affordable ways to watch the UFC 265 Prelims live. Sign up for Sling Orange for access to ESPN and you'll save $25 on your first month, bringing its cost down to just $10 before add-ons. Start streaming at Sling

Live stream UFC 265 in Canada

Unlike in the U.S., Canadian MMA fans have plenty of options to watch the UFC 265 PPV as Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink and UFC Fight Pass will all show the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT for $64.99.

The Prelims will begin two hours earlier at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and you can watch them on either TSN or RDS. You can also watch the Early Prelims in Canada at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC Fight Pass.

If you have an active cable subscription, then ordering the PPV from your cable provider might be the easiest way to watch it. However, if you've already cut the cord, then UFC Fight Pass is a better choice as it will give you access to both the Early Prelims and the Main Card.

How to watch UFC 265 in the UK

Just like with previous UFC events, UFC 265 will be available exclusively through BT Sport Box Office in the UK. If you're already a BT Sport subscriber, access to the PPV will cost you £19.95 and you'll be able to watch the Main Card beginning at 3am BST early Sunday morning. If that's a bit late for you don't worry as the network has a spoiler-free replay page so you can watch UFC 265's Main Card at your convenience. You can also stream UFC 265 on your smartphone using the BT Sport app and on your computer via the network's website. If you're not interested in signing up for a lengthy contract with BT, you can always purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25 in case there are other sports you want to watch as well.

The Early Prelims will begin at 11pm BST and you can watch them on UFC Fight Pass while the Prelims will be shown on both BT Sport 1 and UFC Fight Pass at 1am BST.

BT Sport Watch UFC exclusively on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25 and allows access via the BT Sport app for streaming. £25 per month at BT Sport

Watch UFC 265 in Australia

Australian viewers also have several options when it comes to how they want to watch UFC 265's Main Card as the PPV will be available from Main Event, Fetch TV, Kayo and UFC Fight Pass for $54.95.

The Early Prelims will kick off at 9am AEST / 6am AWST but you'll need a subscription to UFC Fight Pass to watch them while you'll be able to watch the Prelims at 11am AEST / 8am AWST on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN and ESPN on Kayo. UFC 265's Main Card will start at 1pm AEST / 10am AWST in Australia on Sunday, August 8.

Kayo Sports Kayo Sports should be your go-to for UFC 264 if you're in Australia. You can even make the most of a free trial if you've never signed up before. From $25 at Kayo Sports

UFC 265 - The Main Card in Full

Heavyweight Interim Title Bout

Derrick Lewis vs. Cyril Gane

Bantamweight Bout

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Welterweight Bout

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

Women's Strawweight Bout

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Bantamweight Bout

Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney