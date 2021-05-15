UFC 262's main event will see the promotion crown a new lightweight champion that will replace Khabib Nurmagomedov after he retired following his final victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 back in October of last year. While White wanted to have Nurmagomedov return for one more fight, he eventually accepted the fact that he wouldn't and the lightweight championship belt then became vacant

Following the success of its last big pay-per-view event in Florida, UFC's Dana White is making good on his promise "to go to Texas ASAP" by holding UFC 262 in Houston and we have all the details on how you can watch Oliveira vs Chandler on TV or online.

Now Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira and Michael "Iron" Chandler will meet in the octagon at UFC 262 to determine who will be the new lightweight champion.

Oliveira is currently on an eight fight win streak after defeating Jared Gordon by total knockout back in 2019, Kevin Lee by submission last March and Tony Ferguson by decision last December. However, things didn't look so good for Oliveira just a few years ago in 2017 when he was on the verge of getting released after losing three of his last four fights. After defeating Ferguson last year, Oliveira made the decision to sit out until he got a title shot and tonight, he'll finally have his chance.

Chandler meanwhile is a new addition to the UFC as he just joined the promotion earlier this year. However, he started his MMA career with Strikeforce before joining Bellator in 2010. Chandler made his impressive UFC debut at UFC 257 back in January when he defeated Daniel Hooker by total knockout in round 1 with only two minutes and thirty seconds on the clock. With just one UFC win under his belt does Chandler have what it takes to become the promotion's next lightweight champion?

Elsewhere on the card Tony Ferguson will go up against Beneil Dariush in a lightweight bout, Katlyn Chookagian will take on Viviane Araujo in a women's flyweight bout, Shane Burgos and Edson Barboza will meet in the octagon for a featherweight bout and Matt Schnell will face off against Rogerio Bontorin in a bantamweight bout.

Whether you're rooting for Oliveira or Chandler, we'll show you exactly how to watch UFC 262 from anywhere in the world.

UFC 262: Where and when?

UFC 262 will be held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, May 15. The Early Prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT, the Prelims will follow after at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Main Card will start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How to watch UFC 262 in the U.S.

As the UFC has entered into an exclusive agreement with ESPN until 2025, the network's streaming service ESPN+ is the only place where you'll be able to watch UFC 262's Main Card in the U.S.If you already have an ESPN+ subscription though, you can purchase access to the PPV for $70 whether you're a monthly or annual subscriber. However, if you haven't signed up for ESPN+ yet, the network is running a promotion where you can get the UFC 262 PPV and an annual subscription to the streaming service for just $89.98. While this may seem expensive at first, an annual ESPN+ subscription normally costs $60 on its own so you're saving around $40.

UFC fans with a cable subscription will be able to watch UFC 262's Prelims on either ESPN or ESPN Deportes at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. However, in order to watch the Early Prelims at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT, you'll need to be either an ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass subscriber. To watch the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT though, you'll need to purchase the PPV and have an active ESPN+ subscription.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch UFC 262's Prelims on ESPN? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to the network so you can watch the Prelims online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to ESPN, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Live stream UFC 262 in Canada

Unlike in the U.S., Canadian viewers have plenty of options to watch Saturday's UFC 262 PPV as Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink and UFC Fight Pass will all show the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT for $64.99.

The Prelims will begin two hours earlier at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and you can watch them on either TSN or RDS. You can also watch the Early Prelims in Canada at 6pm ET / 12pm PT on UFC Fight Pass.

If you have a cable subscription, then ordering the PPV from your cable provider might be the easiest way to watch it. However, if you've already cut the cord, then UFC Fight Pass is a better choice as it will give you access to both the Early Prelims and the Main Card.

How to watch UFC 262 in the UK

As was the case with past UFC events, UFC 262 will be available exclusively through BT Sport in the UK. If you're already a BT Sport subscriber, you'll be able to watch the Main Card beginning at 3am BST early Sunday morning on BT Sport 1. If that's a bit late for you don't worry as the network has a spoiler-free replay page so you can watch UFC 261's Main Card at your convenience. You can also stream UFC 261 on your smartphone using the BT Sport app and on your computer via the network's website. If you're not interested in signing up for a lengthy contract with BT, you can always purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25 in case there are other sports you want to watch as well.

The Early Prelims will begin at 11:30pm BST and you can watch them on UFC Fight Pass while the Prelims will be shown on both BT Sport 1 and UFC Fight Pass at 1am BST.

Watch UFC 262 in Australia

UFC fans in Australia also have several options to watch UFC 262's Main Card as the PPV will be available from Main Event, Fetch TV, and UFC Fight Pass for $54.95.

The Early Prelims will kick off at 8:30am AEST / 6:30am AWST on Sunday, April 25 but you'll need a subscription to UFC Fight Pass to watch them while you'll be able to watch the Prelims at 10am AEST / 8am AWST on both UFC Fight Pass and ESPN. UFC 261's Main Card will start at 12pm AEST / 10am AWST in Australia.

UFC 262: The main card in full

Lightweight Title Bout

Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler

Lightweight Bout

Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush

Women's Flyweight Bout

Katlyn Chookagian vs Viviane Araujo

Featherweight Bout

Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza

Bantamweight Bout

Matt Schnell vs Rogerio Bontorin