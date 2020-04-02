The internet is truly a glorious place. We may all be stuck at home for the next few weeks, but that just gives us more time to learn new skills online and catch up on all the projects we've been meaning to accomplish. You really can learn just about anything on the internet these days, so there's no excuse to continue wishing you knew how to do something. Udemy makes learning new subjects and skills easy with tons of well-reviewed courses from certified instructors, and now you can start learning at a discount thanks to a sale that's reaching many of Udemy's most popular classes.

Learning to play guitar, piano, or most other instruments isn't as difficult as you might think. You've heard the saying "practice makes perfect", and it's partially true, though you also need a great instructor to teach you how to play. There are plenty of ways to learn entirely on your own, but speaking from experience, free readings and YouTube videos can only get you so far. Sure, you can learn notes and chords just by searching Google, but if you really want to learn how to play well, the step-by-step lessons in the courses found below will help make your dreams a reality. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

While most of the courses below are useful whether you have an instrument in your hand or not, you can shop at Sam Ash Music and score free shipping on orders over $49.99 if you're in need of a new guitar, piano, or something else. Amazon and other major retailers currently have delayed shipping times on non-essential items, so you would have better luck receiving your items quicker by shopping at Sam Ash or another instrument retailer instead. Complete Guitar System: Beginner to Advanced Whether you're a complete beginner when it comes to the guitar, or you've been playing for years but just can't get to the next skill level you've been striving for, this Complete Guitar System course is built to improve your guitar playing and get you on track to becoming an excellent guitarist. Including nearly 35 hours of video and over 150 downloadable resources, the course takes you through step-by-step on how to play songs and master chords, scales, and guitar theory. There are a ton of exercises to help sharpen techniques like strumming, fretting, picking, and chord transitioning.

PianoForAll PianoForAll is the #1 piano and keyboard course on Udemy, and for good reason. It requires zero prior knowledge, no experience needed, and offers quick progress with only 20 minutes of practice per day. Of course, with several states and countries on lockdown right now, you should have a bit more time than that to devote to your lessons each day — at least for the time being. The course provides ten hours of on-demand video and over 180 downloadable resources to keep you learning even when you're offline.

The Professional Bass Masterclass The Professional Bass Masterclass lets you learn the best playing techniques from a professional bassist. The course covers how to master the entire fretboard, how to play in a wide variety of settings, and maybe most importantly, it discusses the role of the bass in music and how to write a great bass line.

Complete Vocal Training System You might already be a decent singer as it is, but with a bit of training, your voice could be the only instrument you'll ever need. The Complete Vocal Training System is designed to help you extend your vocal range and hit those high notes you've always strived for but could never fully reach. You'll also learn various techniques over the course of 22 hours of video and 89 downloadable resources, from singing vowels and onsets to learning about vocal distortion and rasp techniques. You'll even learn how to customize your own vocal workouts.

Learn To Play Harmonica Harmonica is one of the easiest instruments to learn to play, and it's also one of the most affordable to pick up too. This course at Udemy takes you through how to play the 12 bar blues, chords, rhythms, and more, as well as how to use major and minor scales for improvising, how to breathe properly while playing, how to bend notes, and so much more. It comprises over 22 hours of video and more than 100 downloadable resources to give you everything you need to know about playing.

Music Production in Ableton Live 10 Now that Ableton Live is offering a free 90-day trial, you can start learning how to produce your own music from your home computer without even having to pay for the program! Ableton is one of the most popular digital audio workstations available these days, and it's available for both Windows and Mac computers. This music production course at Udemy takes you through the basics of Ableton Live 10 to get you started and then covers how to create, record, and edit your own music all by yourself.

