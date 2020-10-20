It's going to be easier to get your Android phone repaired in the U.S. with uBreakiFix's new "We Come To You" program. In addition to current curbside and in-store repairs, now uBreakiFix will be able to dispatch a repair technician to your preferred location (most likely your home or your office), so you can get your phone fixed.

It'll be made available in the U.S. and the company will support common repairs for smartphones including screen and battery replacements. If you're going to be fixing a Pixel or Samsung phone, you'll likely be using the company in most cases, so this really does offer flexibility for people who find themselves more comfortable staying home.

In a statement uBreakiFix Co-Founder and President Justin Wetherill said:

At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience. The market has shifted significantly over the past 10 years. Customers have less time than ever, and they're looking for goods and services that offer convenience without sacrificing quality. Our We Come to You program was designed to meet that need by giving customers the flexibility to get their phone fixed whenever and wherever works best for them.

This isn't the only accommodation the repair company has made in the current pandemic. It also offered free repairs to first responders who owned Pixels and Samsung phones in the first half of the year, a move that has probably bought it some endearment. You can book a We Come To You appointment from uBreakiFix's online portal if you need one.