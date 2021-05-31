Twitter's misinformation labels are about to get a lot more useful

In March last year, Twitter introduced warning labels with an aim to fight misinformation on its platform. While the labels were initially limited to coronavirus misinformation, they were later expanded to misleading tweets about elections in the U.S. App sleuth Jane Manchun Wong has now discovered that Twitter is working on three levels of misinformation warning labels.

Twitter is working on three levels of misinformation warning labels:



“Get the latest”, “Stay Informed” and “Misleading” pic.twitter.com/0RdmMsRAEk — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 31, 2021

As per the screenshot shared by Wong, tweets that contain misinformation will be labeled as "Misleading" with a warning icon and a "Find out more" link with more detailed information. Twitter will also help users stay informed and get the latest information about important topics with new "Stay Informed" and "Get the latest" labels. While no details are currently available, the "Stay Informed" and "Get the latest" labels could help spread more authoritative information about topics such as COVID-19 and vaccination.

Twitter is also said to be working on bringing emoji reactions to its platform, similar to Facebook and the best Android messaging apps. According to Wong, the upcoming feature will include five reactions: Like, Cheer, Hmm, Sad, and Haha. As can be seen in the tweet above, however, the feature is a work in progress currently. Only the Hmm and Haha reaction buttons appear to have an emoji next to them. That said, it is still likely that tweet reactions will be rolled out to users sometime later this year.

Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions view:



“Likes”, “Cheer”, “Hmm”, “Sad”, “Haha”



The icons for the Cheer and Sad reactions are WIP and shown as the generic heart one at the moment https://t.co/ZCBhH8z7JR pic.twitter.com/dGqq1CzIis — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 28, 2021

It remains to be seen if tweet reactions will be limited to users with a Twitter Blue subscription. The subscription service is expected to cost $2.99 per month and will include exclusive features such as the ability to choose custom app icons, color themes, and a Reader Mode that will make threads a lot easier to read. Additionally, users with a Twitter Blue subscription will have access to the 'undo tweets' option.