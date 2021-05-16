Twitter to reportedly launch a $2.99 'Twitter Blue' subscription service

Twitter's subscription service has just gotten a name. According to social media sleuth and security researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the service has been tentatively dubbed Twitter Blue and will cost $2.99.

With Twitter Blue, Twitter reportedly plans to offer a package of convenience features. It's not something that you'll miss if you don't have Twitter, but it'll be also something that's incredibly nice to have. What does that mean? Well, let's dive into the feature set it offers at this tentative stage.

First, there's 'undo tweets'. Much like Gmail's 'undo send' it allows you to undo a tweet and unsend it within a customizable window of time. You don't need to pay for this, Twitter's delete button works perfectly well. Would it be nice to have for big brands or social media personalities? Certainly.

Twitter's also working on a bookmarks collections for Blue. You'll be able to sort your bookmarks into folders and effectively use Twitter like a scrapbook. With politicians, academics, and media sharing thoughts o Twitter frequently, it can certainly be a useful tool for an archivist. Then again, you can use Pocket or Google Keep or other third-party extensions to collect and catalog tweets anyway, but this is more convenient

Wong also says that Twitter plans to offer a lot more than these two features. Its Scroll and Revue acquisitions will certainly tie into Twitter's subscription plans, the company has confirmed as much. What's new here is that Twitter will offer different tiers, which each tier offering more functionality than the last.

Social media has traditionally been free, but companies have been flirting with ways to make users pay for their services — often indirectly. WhatsApp will let you buy from shops in select markets, Instagram and Facebook as well. Both Facebook and TikTok will let you send money to streamers, and so on. This is the first direct mainstream social media subscription service, and others will no doubt be paying close attention to how its recieved.