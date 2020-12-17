Twitter gives up on its quote tweet experiment, restores retweet feature

Back in October, Twitter rolled out an update that encouraged users to quote tweets, instead of retweeting them. The change was aimed at fighting misinformation on its platform during the 2020 U.S. presidential elections. Twitter has now announced in a blog post that it is ending its quote tweets experiment and re-enabling the standard retweet behavior. You will no longer see the quote tweet prompt when you try to retweet something.

Twitter says the experiment failed to achieve its goal of encouraging more thoughtful sharing. Even though the use of quote tweets saw a 26% increase since it made the change, nearly half of them included single-word affirmations, and 70% had less than 25 characters. The experiment also led to a 20% decrease in sharing on its platform through both retweets and quote tweets.

While Twitter has given up on prompting quote tweets, it plans to continue to focus on "encouraging more thoughtful amplification" through multiple solutions. One such solution, which Twitter has found to be effective, is prompting users to read articles before sharing them.

