Twitter users had the best reaction to Fleets still being up

Twitter is set to retire Fleets today, but the feature remains... for now.
Derrek Lee

Twitter FleetsSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Many users took to Twitter Fleets to post their final photos and videos.
  • Twitter users were surprised to see the feature still there well into August 3rd.
  • The feature should be removed at some point today, leaving the top bar for Spaces.

Twitter users flocked to Fleets last night to post their final good-bye photos and videos, but it looks like it may have been a bit premature because the feature is still there for some.

Last month, Twitter announced that its fleeting Fleets experiment failed to find its footing, so the feature was being retired. The company admitted that it wanted Fleets to inspire more users to join the conversation and tweet more, but the feature was mainly used by those already actively tweeting. So Fleets was given an expiration date so the company could try other things.

Twitter said that it would retire its Snapchat clone on August 3rd — today — so last night, users took to Twitter to post their final Fleets, filled with the thirstiest of traps and fueled by the expectation that the feature would disappear come morning. They were wrong. So wrong. And now, everyone has taken to Twitter to express their confusion and amusement at Fleets' persistence.

Twitter support posted a tweet stating that Fleets should be gone from iOS and the best Android phones and that the bar above the timeline should now be home to Twitter Spaces, although a cursory glance at the app shows that Fleets is still there as of writing. That said, it should only be a matter of time.

