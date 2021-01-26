Twitter has acquired Dutch newsletter publishing company Revue to make its platform "a better home for writers." The acquisition is likely to help Twitter expand its revenue stream beyond advertising and also allow users on its platform to earn money for creating content.

In a blog post announcing the deal, Twitter Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour and VP of Publisher Products Mike Park wrote:

To jumpstart our efforts, Twitter has acquired Revue, a service that makes it free and easy for anyone to start and publish editorial newsletters. Revue will accelerate our work to help people stay informed about their interests while giving all types of writers a way to monetize their audience – whether it's through the one they built at a publication, their website, on Twitter, or elsewhere. With a robust community of writers and readers, Twitter is uniquely positioned to help organizations and writers grow their readership faster and at a much larger scale than anywhere else.

Twitter says its goal to make it easy for writers to connect with their subscribers, while also helping users discover writers and their content. It aims to achieve this by allowing users to sign for newsletters from their favorite follows and introducing new settings for writers to host conversations with subscribers within Twitter.

While Revue will continue as a standalone service, Twitter will be expanding the team to "build more discovery, reading, and conversational experiences centered around long-form content" on its platform. It has also decided to make Revue's Pro features free for all and reduce the paid newsletter fee to 5%, so that writers can keep a greater share of revenue generated from subscriptions.