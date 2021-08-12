Twitter gets a fresh new look on Android, iOS, and the web

What you need to know
- Twitter has rolled out new design changes to make its website and mobile apps more accessible.
- The most significant change is the switch to Twitter's new "Chirp" font.
- Twitter has also updated its colors to be high contrast and less blue.
Back in January, Twitter revealed "Chirp," its first-ever proprietary font. Eight months later, the company has finally rolled out the new font. Aside from the new font, Twitter is also rolling out a few other design changes that it says will make its website and mobile apps "more accessible" and less cluttered than before.
"Chirp strikes the balance between messy and sharp to amplify the fun and irreverence of a Tweet, but can also carry the weight of seriousness when needed," Twitter said when it first revealed the font. With the switch to Chirp, all Western-language text now aligns left on Twitter.
Twitter has updated its color palette to be high contrast and a lot less blue. This change, according to the company, will help "draw attention to the photos and videos you create and share." It also plans to roll out new colors soon to give users a fresh palette. If you have a Twitter Blue subscription, you can already change the colors of the mobile app and its icon on both iOS devices and the best Android phones.
Twitter's new buttons are high contrast as well to make the "most important actions you can take stand out." The follow buttons can now help you see what actions you've taken at a glance. To reduce visual clutter, Twitter has reduced the number of gray backgrounds and unnecessary divider lines. Text is also now easier to read, thanks to increased space. Twitter says this is only the start of more visual updates as it becomes "more centered on you and what you have to say."
The changes appear to have widely rolled out already, but some of you may have to wait a little longer to see the new font and updated color palette.
6 things to know before buying a Power Delivery charger or power bank
USB-C Power Delivery has opened up whole new worlds of charging convenience, but there's more to buying a new Power Delivery wall charger or portable charger than seeing PD in the title and high wattage. Here's what to look for when buying the best charger.
What S Pen can you use with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first Samsung Foldable to support the S Pen, but which ones will work with the new foldable?
Old Friends Dog Game interview: Eternally touching the hearts of players
Old Friends Dog Sanctuary provides a loving home for senior dogs as they live out the rest of their lives. Developer Runaway Play was inspired to make a game based on the sanctuary, and I had the opportunity to interview the team about it.
Put your wallet away and pay with your Wear OS watch instead
Ready to start paying for your coffee with only your smartwatch? Here are all the Wear OS watches that support Google Pay.