Twitter finally adds automatic captions for videos

What you need to know
- Twitter has started rolling out automatic captions for videos on its platform.
- In addition to Android and iOS devices, the feature will also be available on the web.
- For now, however, there's no way for users to report inaccurate captions.
Twitter has finally started pushing automatic captions for videos, making its platform more accessible. As confirmed by the official Twitter Support handle, video captions are now available on the best Android phones and iPhones.
Twitter says auto-captions will appear in the language of the device that was used to upload the video. Disappointingly, though, translation isn't available yet.
It is important to note that video captions will only appear automatically on new videos uploaded to Twitter. You won't see them on old videos that don't have captions. While auto-captions will appear by default on muted videos on Twitter's mobile app, you'll have to use the "CC" button to turn captions on or off on the web.
On iOS and Android, captions will be shown automatically when you view videos in your timeline. If you want to see captions in full screen, you'll have to enable captions at the system level by heading over to your phone's accessibility settings. Auto-captions are currently available in 30 languages — including French, German, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Spanish.
The announcement comes a week after Twitter began testing a TikTok-like vertical feed called "Explore." Twitter believes the feature will help its users discover "the best content that's trending." The new Explore tab is only available in a few countries right now for people who use Twitter in English.
Voice tweets on Twitter were the first to get caption support. While voice tweets were launched last year, Twitter added captions to the product only in July this year. Twitter also added live captions to its Clubhouse rival Spaces earlier this year.
The latest look at 'stock' Wear OS 3 teases what's to come in 2022
Google is hard at work preparing Wear OS 3 for newer smartwatches, and the latest emulator built shows off more of the update ahead of next year's launch.
Here's all the machines in Horizon Forbidden West (that we know of so far)
Horizon Forbidden West takes players to a completely new region in the former Western USA. With a new area to explore comes new machines to fight. Here's a list of every machine in Horizon Forbidden West that we know of so far.
Review: Chorus on Stadia is a fun and action-packed space flight shooter
Chorus launches on Stadia with great performance and fun space combat that is often interrupted by a dense story and a few stylistic choices that will make you scratch your head.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services. Here's what you need to know to take advantage of this helpful feature!