What you need to know
- Twitch and EA are teaming up to bring some special features to FIFA fans and Twitch Prime subscribers.
- Players of FIFA subscribed to Twitch Prime can get a special pack with a 87+ OVR player and two rare gold player items.
- You can preorder FIFA 20 for $50 from Amazon.
EA SPORTS and Twitch are teaming up and have some exciting news for FIFA fans, particularly those that enjoy FIFA Ultimate Team: Twitch Prime subscribers will be able to grab a Twitch Prime Player Pick Pack. This pack is guaranteed to contain one 87+ OVR or better player choice, in addition to two rare gold player items.
In FIFA games, OVR stands for a player's overall rating. Players are rated on a variety of different attributes and a players' score ranges from 0 to 99. As such, a guaranteed 87 or higher is a really good player to pick up. Two rare gold player items isn't a bad addition either.
The next big FIFA game is FIFA 20, which is currently scheduled to be available on September 27, 2019. FIFA 20 features some DNA from past games like FIFA Street with the new EA SPORTS VOLTA mode, which takes things to the streets for some intense play.
Get Prime
Twitch Prime
Prime Time
Twitch Prime brings a host of benefits for subscribers, including special drops and skins for many different games.
Street-Ready
FIFA 20
Hitting the field
FIFA 20 brings everything that fans of the series love, with the new EA SPORTS VOLTA mode taking the action back to the streets.
