EA SPORTS and Twitch are teaming up and have some exciting news for FIFA fans, particularly those that enjoy FIFA Ultimate Team: Twitch Prime subscribers will be able to grab a Twitch Prime Player Pick Pack. This pack is guaranteed to contain one 87+ OVR or better player choice, in addition to two rare gold player items.

In FIFA games, OVR stands for a player's overall rating. Players are rated on a variety of different attributes and a players' score ranges from 0 to 99. As such, a guaranteed 87 or higher is a really good player to pick up. Two rare gold player items isn't a bad addition either.

The next big FIFA game is FIFA 20, which is currently scheduled to be available on September 27, 2019. FIFA 20 features some DNA from past games like FIFA Street with the new EA SPORTS VOLTA mode, which takes things to the streets for some intense play.