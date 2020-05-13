Today only, Woot is holding a sale on the Anker Nebula Mars II Projector, dropping the price to just $339.99. It usually goes for $500 at Amazon and elsewhere. Shipping is free with Amazon Prime, so be sure to take advantage of that if you don't want to pay the regular $6 fee.

The Nebula Mars II is down to $339.99, a huge $160 off its usual price. The Nebula Mars II can create an HD picture up to 1280 x 720 resolution with DLP IntelliBright tech for a clear image. It has two 10W audio drivers for powerful sound. Set the projector down wherever you want it, at any distance or angle, and get an autofocus picture in one second.

The projector has Android 7.1 built-in so you can run streaming and media apps like Netflix, YouTube, and more. You'll need that access because a lot of those services don't allow themselves to be screencast from a device to a projector like this. Compared to the original model, the Mars II adds an extra hour of run time, the auto-focus feature mentioned above, and a larger projection size.

Not in the one-day sale but also discounted is the Nebula Capsule portable projector. It is Nebula's miniature offering and features a lightweight and compact design. Despite being the size of a soda can, it packs in a 500 lumen HD projector capable of producing a clear image up to 100-inches in size and a 360-degree speaker.

Running Android 7.1, it can also stream directly from services like Netflix and YouTube or you can use your smartphone or computer to mirror content to the Capsule wirelessly or using its HDMI input. It has a 4 hour battery life and features Anker's Quick Charge tech to get it back to full power as fast as possible. It's down to just $239.99 from its regular $300 price.

The Nebula Prizm II was also on sale at woot earlier, thou that deal has already disappeared, so be sure to act fast to avoid missing out on the model you want. Woot usually charges $6 per order for shipping, though by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership, you can skip the shipping fee and save that $6 instead. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.