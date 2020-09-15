Walmart Plus is here! The subscription service for Walmart fans, Walmart Plus (Walmart+) has finally launched after months of delays, and you can sign up for a 15-day free trial right now. Get all of the benefits of the service free for those 15 days and then decide whether or not you want to keep it. Chances are if you regularly shop at Walmart or online at Walmart.com, you're going to want to sign up. If that's the case, the service will cost you $98 a year or $12.95 a month to keep it going when the trial ends.
Sign Up Today
Walmart Plus new 15-day free trial
Walmart's brand new service is available completely free for the first 15 days. You get all the benefits including unlimited free delivery, scan & go for in-store shopping, and the ability to save at the pump. Use it as much as you can and decide for yourself if you want to keep it.
Free for 15 Days
There are a lot of benefits to Walmart Plus for that cost, though. For one thing, you can get unlimited free deliveries. As long as you hit the minimum shipping threshold of $35, you can use the free delivery benefit as many times as you want. Even multiple times a day. Ship everything from tech to groceries. The benefit includes everything Walmart sells in its stores at in-store pricing. You can even get some things delivered as early as same-day or even the same hour depending on where you live.
One of the other benefits is called Scan & Go. If you're heading to your local Walmart store, this is the fastest and most convenient way to shop. You can quite literally check out with your phone. Use the Walmart app to scan your items, pay using Walmart Pay, and get going. You don't have to wait at the register. The checkout is contact free, which is nice in today's social distancing climate, and the entire shopping experience gets streamlined. In and out. That's how you want shopping to be.
You also have an opportunity to save on gas with your Walmart+ benefit. Hope you can fill up your gas tank during that free trial because you can save five cents per gallon at Walmart and Murphy gas stations, which includes more than 1,500 locations.
Give it a shot! The free trial can't hurt, and it may just become your favorite new subscription service. If not, no harm done. If so, keep it going with an annual subscription.
