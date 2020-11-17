What you need to know
- Google is rolling out new updates to Wear OS and Google Fit.
- Google Fit receives a revamped home screen and sleep tracker integration.
- Wear OS will be getting three new tiles, a Workout Tile, a Breathe Tile, and an improved Weather Tile.
As 2020 comes to an end and we prepare to stuff up on Thanksgiving and Christmas turkeys, Google is rolling out updates to Wear OS and Google Fit, enabling users to keep track of their health and fitness goals at a glance
First, Google is revamping the home screen of the Google Fit apps on iOS and Android. You'll now be able to see at a glance, not only your recent heart points and steps count, but it'll also show your most recent workouts and track your heart rate, weight, and blood pressure if you've logged them. You can now share all these metrics with your friends and family, either to keep yourself accountable, or just to show off.
The Google Fit app is also now improving its support for sleep tracking. You'll now be able to integrate third-party sleep tracking into your Fit data. It'll work with apps like Sleep as Android or Sleep Cycle as well as hardware like the Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch. Google says support for more apps and hardware will come later.
On the Wear OS side, Google is doing much of the same with the addition of new shortcut tiles. There's a new Workouts Tile, a new Weather Tile, and a new Breathe Tile. In a sense, they'll all feed into each other. The Breathe Tile for instance will help you decompress with guided breathing exercises. Want to do it outside? The Weather Tile's new design will make it easier to keep track of precipitation and weather alerts. It's also useful if you want to work out outdoors, considering gym closures in parts of the world.
All of these updates are rolling out over the next couple of days.
