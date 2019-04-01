TP-Link aims to make mesh Wi-Fi networking systems common in more households across the country, and today's release of the Deco M4 AC1200 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System makes for a great start. Affordably priced at $179.99, this system utilizes a three-pack of dual-band mesh units that can help your home achieve seamless Wi-Fi coverage.

While it may seem confusing at first, the Deco M4 system is easy to set up. An app on your iOS or Android device can take you through the installation process and even guide you on where to put each mesh unit in your home to optimize your Wi-Fi coverage. There are built-in parental controls which you can access and manage via the app as well. The system is designed for homes of up to 5,500 square feet with the ability to add on more mesh units to cover more area as needed. Connection speeds are fast at up to 1167 Mbps, and it's even capable of connecting up to 100 devices. For your home, that should be more than sufficient.

With adaptive path selection, the Deco M4 is able to have its nodes pick the fastest data stream possible at all times. They can also reconfigure each other if one of the mesh units happens to lose signal, ensuring you don't lose connection. The system is also designed with integrated support for Amazon Alexa and IFTTT.

If you're ready to change the way your home connects to the internet, TP-Link's Deco M4 is now available for purchase at Amazon for $179.99 with a slight shipping delay of one to two months. The three-pack is also set to hit other retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart soon.

