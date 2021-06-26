The world's most famous race on two wheels is all set to hit the road once more. Read on to find out how to watch the Tour de France 2021, no matter where in the world you are.

Back in its regular mid-summer slot after it was shunted last year to September due to the pandemic, it looks likely that the two key protagonists from last year's Tour will be the two leading contenders this time out also.

Last year's thrilling climax saw Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) fight off fellow Slovenian Primož Roglič (Team Jumbo-Visma), but will the younger rider get revenge this time out?

The host nation's big hopes for the coveted yellow jersey appear to rest with Deceuninck-QuickStep rider Julian Alaphilippe, while his teammate Mark Cavendish looks set to be a leading contender for the green jersey as the British star makes his much-anticipated Tour comeback.

Also strongly backed to win the Tour outright will be fellow Brit Geraint Thomas, who will be looking to help the Ineos Grenadiers notch up their eighth yellow jersey in ten years.

Read on to find out how to watch the Tour de France no matter where you are in the world.

Tour de France 2021: Where and when?

Back in its familiar summer slot in the sporting calendar, this year's edition of Le Tour takes place between 26 June through 18 July.

Read on below for full stage times.

How to watch the Tour de France online from anywhere

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's cycling further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Tour de France, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

