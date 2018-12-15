The newest incarnation of the Amazon Echo Plus is more than just a conduit for music and Alexa commands. The second-gen Echo Plus has a Zigbee smart home hub hiding within that plump, plush exterior, and that makes it compatible with thousands of smart home devices that otherwise need a special hub to function. These are the best smart home devices to pair with one, whether they use Zigbee or just have Alexa compatibility built in.
Light it up
Philips Hue Starter Kit
Technically, Hue lights can be used without a Philips Hue bridge thanks to Zigbee hub inside the Echo Plus, but you'll still need a Hue Bridge to get full functionality. This 2-bulb starter kit has everything you need to take full advantage of Hue's advanced features.
Affordable illumination
TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Bulb
TP-Link's better known for its wonderful smart plugs and networking equipment, but its smart lights are quite capable, too. Kasa has almost as impressive a color range and bulb selection as Philips Hue, and at far more affordable prices.
Plug and done
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon's branded Smart Plug will set itself up once you plug it in within range of your Echo Plus, making it hands-down the best smart plug for Echo users. It only works with Alexa, but if you own an Echo Plus, that shouldn't be a problem.
Secure the perimeter
Samsung SmartThings ADT Wireless Home Security Starter Kit
The Samsung SmartThings system uses Zigbee, and this kit has everything you need for a DIY home security system: a 7-inch hub, two door sensors, and a motion sensor. You can even integrate it with professional ADT monitoring.
Sense the power
Centralite Micro Motion Sensor
Centralite has a whole host of sensors and smart home circuitry to upgrade your home with, and they all work with Samsung SmartThings, Zigbee, and Amazon Alexa. Built up your sensor networks and use them to help automate your home with Alexa Routines.
Safe and secure
Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen Deadbolt with ZigBee
Before you ask, no, you can't yell to your Echo Plus through the door if you're locked out.. What you can do with this Echo Plus-compatible smart lock is lock the doors from the warm safety of your bed.
Who's at the door?
Ring Doorbell Pro
The Echo Plus might not have a screen to show you who's at the door like an Echo Show, but it can allow two-way audio so you can ask your interloper what they want, and tell them to hang on a moment or get off your property.
Compact and reliable
TP-Link Mini WiFi Smart Plug
As mentioned, TP-Link is well known for its smart plugs, and this compact model allows you to stack two smart plugs in the same wall outlet. These plugs work well with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and go on sale often.
Cooler than cool
ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Built-In Alexa
The ecobee4 has Alexa built-in, and as such, it plays fabulously well with the Echo Plus. Ecobee even includes a separate room sensor with the Ecobee 4 so that it can attune its controls to keep the proper temper for both ends of your house.
Drop the bass
Echo Sub
The Echo Plus has a pretty great speaker inside it already, but if you want to really feel beat in your bones, you should pair it with this wireless subwoofer. Echo Sub is perfectly designed to work alongside the Echo Plus and fill your home with rich, deep sound.
What's the timer?
Amazon Echo Wall Clock
It may show the weather and star positions like bulkier atomic clocks, but this refined analog wall clock automatically adjusts to pesky time changes, displays your timer with subtle but easy-to-read minute mark LEDs, and it syncs with the Echo Plus effortlessly.
For the big screen
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Summon movies and TV shows to your TV instantly as your Echo Plus ties into Fire TV. but also plays an important role in your smart home. You can use Alexa commands to get footage from your connected cameras right onto your TV, as well as other visual information.
The Amazon Smart Plug is as close to plug-and-play smart plugs as we'll likely ever get, and it is undoubtedly the easiest way to begin expanding your Echo Plus-powered smart home. The convenience of a smart thermostat like the ecobee4 is another upgrade that seems like a minor luxury, but trust me, you will never want to give it up once you've gotten used to just saying "Alexa, turn up the heat" while you huddle under your warm blankets in the morning.
