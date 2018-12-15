The newest incarnation of the Amazon Echo Plus is more than just a conduit for music and Alexa commands. The second-gen Echo Plus has a Zigbee smart home hub hiding within that plump, plush exterior, and that makes it compatible with thousands of smart home devices that otherwise need a special hub to function. These are the best smart home devices to pair with one, whether they use Zigbee or just have Alexa compatibility built in.

The Amazon Smart Plug is as close to plug-and-play smart plugs as we'll likely ever get, and it is undoubtedly the easiest way to begin expanding your Echo Plus-powered smart home. The convenience of a smart thermostat like the ecobee4 is another upgrade that seems like a minor luxury, but trust me, you will never want to give it up once you've gotten used to just saying "Alexa, turn up the heat" while you huddle under your warm blankets in the morning.

