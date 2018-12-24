The Amazon Echo Dot alone is a pretty unassuming product, but it's all you really need to control many different smart home products using just your voice. We've rounded up the ten best smart home accessories to buy with your Amazon Echo Dot. That includes great products for entertaining yourself including the Fire TV Stick 4k for streaming content and an AmazonBasics Microwave that will automatically order popcorn when you're running low — and much more.

It's pretty incredible how many cool smart home products work well with Alexa, but the most useful accessory on our list is not much more than custom-fitted plastic. There's something really smart about the TotalMount wall mount for the Echo Dot. It lets you get your smart speaker up off the countertop and mounted near an outlet on a wall, which helps ensure Alexa always clearly hears you.

