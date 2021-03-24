Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale. All that means for you is a chance to save big for the rest of the day on great technology, smart home devices, 4K TVs, and more. The sale features some really great items like a Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop on sale for $300 off or a Roku Streaming Stick down to just $37.99. Outside of the featured deals, you can actually find savings through just about every section of the Best Buy website. Just click on the area you're interested in.

Huge savings Best Buy 24-hour electronics and technology flash sale The 24-hour sale includes huge discounts on Fire TVs and Android TVs from TCL, Toshiba, others. Get the Skullcandy Sesh Evo earbuds for just $30 or a Roku Streaming Stick for $38. You can even get a free Ecobee Switch+ with a new smart thermostat. Various Prices See at Best Buy

One of the best deals in this sale is this promotional offer that includes an Ecobee Smart Switch+ when you get a new Ecobee Smart Thermostat with voice control. That's an $80 value. The smart switch includes built-in motion detection, ambient light sensors, and built-in Amazon Alexa. It's easy to install and gives you control over the switch from anywhere using the mobile app or even your voice.

Plus, it pairs nicely with Ecobee's 5th-generation smart thermostat, which improves on all the previous generations and includes a whole new design with a glass finish, a vivid touch display, a quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and far-field voice recognition that can pick up your commands from across the room.

The Roku Streaming Stick available in this sale normally goes for $50, but you can get it for $37.99 today. This thing plugs easily into your TV and gives you quick access to Roku's amazingly robust content library. It supports up to 1080p video, and you can use the mobile app to gain even more control over what you watch.

You could also grab the Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds for just $29.99. That's about $5 above the best price we've ever seen and about $20 off their regular price. These are great budget earbuds with a long-lasting battery, solid audio, and water resistance. I use these earbuds a lot, even if they only serve as my backup earbuds for when I lose my regular ones.