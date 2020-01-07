What you need to know
- The TiVo Stream 4K is an HDMI dongle with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR built-in.
- It will have access to 5000+ Google Play Android TV apps since it runs a modified version of the streaming platform.
- Sling TV will be the preferred source for subscription TV through the TiVo Stream 4K.
While TiVo is no stranger to streaming television, it is typically handled through a set-top-box. At CES, TiVo has unveiled an HDMI dongle known as the TiVo Stream 4K, and it is packed full of features.
Commenting on the Stream 4K's unveiling, TiVo CEO and President Dave Shull said:
With TiVo Stream 4K, we have created a dramatically better experience for viewers who are tired of hunting through apps and interfaces to find the amazing content available through online content providers. We are excited to help TV lovers and occasional viewers alike make the most of their time in front of the screen and bring together the best of the streaming and TV experiences.
The relatively small box plugs directly into the HDMI port of your TV and comes with a smaller version of the popular "peanut" shaped remote. The controller has the expected volume, channel, and guide buttons, along with a few other standards — it also thankfully includes a number pad. The remote does bring a dedicated Netflix button, along with a Google Assistant button, and two other buttons — home and back — that will look familiar if you've used Android TV before.
These two buttons have been included because of the modified version of Android TV running on the TiVo Stream 4K. This means that the new streaming dongle will have access to over 5000 apps on Google Play. TiVo is bringing its expertise in content search to help organize all of the streaming apps you have installed into a single guide that you can peruse via the Google Assistant.
TiVo is also partnering up with Sling TV to be the preferred subscription TV source on the TiVo Stream 4K, along with some free ad-supported channels through TiVo+. This HDMI accessory comes with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR built-in so that your shows look and sound great. The TiVo Stream 4K will be launching with a special $49.99 price in April 2020, with a full retail of $69.99 after an introductory period.
OTA is A-OK
TiVo Bolt OTA
The TV is just floating through the air
Packed with support for 4K, HDR, and Dolby Atmos, the TiVo Bolt OTA, is here for all of your cord-cutting needs. With up to 6 tuners available, and 1TB of onboard storage to DVR your shows, you can be sure never to miss an episode.
