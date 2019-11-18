Tile made its long-awaited debut in India earlier this year with the Tile Mate, and the brand is now launching its latest products in the country. The Tile Sticker, Tile Pro, and Tile Slim are all available on Amazon India, with the new trackers offering extended range and more features.
As its name suggests, the Tile Sticker has a 3M adhesive that sticks to "virtually anything." It is Tile's smallest tracker to date, and has a built-in battery that lasts for three years. You also get a range of 150 feet, making it ideal for attaching to outdoor gear or cameras.
The Tile Slim looks like a credit card, and the low profile allows it to be tucked into wallets, passport holders, or luggage tags. It also has a battery that lasts three years, and Tile says it is twice as loud as the previous-gen Slim. It has a range of 200 feet.
Tile's new trackers go further and last longer — and they stick to things
Finally, the Tile Pro is the most powerful Bluetooth tracker available in the market today, with a Bluetooth range of 400 feet. The design is similar to the standard Tile Mate, but you get a ruggedized body. The Tile Pro runs off of a standard CR2032 battery, and you'll have to switch out the battery once a year.
So how much will you be shelling out for the new Tile trackers? Here's the full breakdown:
- Tile Sticker: ₹3,999 (2-pack)
- Tile Slim: ₹2,999
- Tile Pro: ₹3,999
The Tile Sticker and Tile Slim are waterproof, and the Tile Pro is water-resistant. The Indian pricing is more than what you'd pay for the trackers in the U.S., but the fact that you can buy Tile directly in India is a win on its own. Do note that you'll need to subscribe to Tile Premium to get alerts on your phone, and that's an additional ₹2,300 a year.
Tile Sticker
The Tile Sticker has a strong adhesive that lets you place it to any metal or plastic surface. With a 150-ft range over Bluetooth and three-year battery life, you will be easily able to find whatever product the Sticker is attached to.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
