Keeping track of your things is about to get easier than ever with a collaboration between Amazon and Tile. From June 14th, Tile trackers will now work with Amazon's Sidewalk, extending the Tile network's coverage to include even Amazon Echo devices.

Last year, Amazon Echos gained support for Sidewalk, adding to the pre-existing Ring support, but this is the first major non-Amazon tracker network to integrate with Tile.

CJ Prober, CEO of Tile, said:

Tile helps millions of people every day find their things, and we're always looking for opportunities to enhance the finding experience for our customers. To that end, working with Amazon to extend our finding network by securely connecting to Amazon Sidewalk devices like Echo smart speakers was an obvious choice. Amazon Sidewalk will strengthen Tile's finding power for our devices and Find with Tile device partners that leverage our finding technology, making it even easier to find lost or misplaced keys, wallets, or other Tiled items both inside and outside the home.

So what's in it for Amazon? Well, Amazon is trying to extend the functionality of Sidewalk beyond just WiFi. Speaking to CNBC, Amazon's Dave Limp said, "Wi-Fi is constrained, mostly to your home, it just doesn't have the range to go into your backyard into the neighborhood."

Alongside its new integration with Tile, Amazon also announced Sidewalk support for Level smart locks. You'll now be able to control your level lock with the Ring or Level apps going forward. You also won't need to be in Bluetooth range anymore thanks to the Sidewalk network. Amazon says that these updates are rolling out to both the Ring and Level apps by the end of May.

John Martin, CEO and co-founder of Level said:

Sidewalk is a game changer for the connected home. Level was founded to reimagine the smart home, and we create products that are simple, intuitive, and seamlessly fit into everyday life. With Sidewalk, you can control your entryway from anywhere, even if you are not home, so welcoming friends and family has never been easier. We're thrilled to be one of the first Sidewalk-enabled devices and offer more value, options, and convenience to our customers.

Smart trackers have become a widely discussed part of tech, especially as Apple's AirTags and their security implications have become a hot button topic. Amazon has focused on the security aspect of it, noting that "data shared over the Sidewalk network is protected with three layers of encryption, only accessible by the devices you choose, and automatically deleted every 24 hours to protect your privacy." It's still worth noting that some of the individual products (like Ring), have had a history of security issues. You can disable Sidewalk if that makes you uncomfortable, but it should be safe for most people.