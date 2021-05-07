What you need to know
- Amazon's Sidewalk will soon integrate with Tile trackers.
- This newfound support will roll out from June 14.
- Amazon also announced additional integration with Level.
Keeping track of your things is about to get easier than ever with a collaboration between Amazon and Tile. From June 14th, Tile trackers will now work with Amazon's Sidewalk, extending the Tile network's coverage to include even Amazon Echo devices.
Last year, Amazon Echos gained support for Sidewalk, adding to the pre-existing Ring support, but this is the first major non-Amazon tracker network to integrate with Tile.
CJ Prober, CEO of Tile, said:
Tile helps millions of people every day find their things, and we're always looking for opportunities to enhance the finding experience for our customers. To that end, working with Amazon to extend our finding network by securely connecting to Amazon Sidewalk devices like Echo smart speakers was an obvious choice. Amazon Sidewalk will strengthen Tile's finding power for our devices and Find with Tile device partners that leverage our finding technology, making it even easier to find lost or misplaced keys, wallets, or other Tiled items both inside and outside the home.
So what's in it for Amazon? Well, Amazon is trying to extend the functionality of Sidewalk beyond just WiFi. Speaking to CNBC, Amazon's Dave Limp said, "Wi-Fi is constrained, mostly to your home, it just doesn't have the range to go into your backyard into the neighborhood."
Alongside its new integration with Tile, Amazon also announced Sidewalk support for Level smart locks. You'll now be able to control your level lock with the Ring or Level apps going forward. You also won't need to be in Bluetooth range anymore thanks to the Sidewalk network. Amazon says that these updates are rolling out to both the Ring and Level apps by the end of May.
John Martin, CEO and co-founder of Level said:
Sidewalk is a game changer for the connected home. Level was founded to reimagine the smart home, and we create products that are simple, intuitive, and seamlessly fit into everyday life. With Sidewalk, you can control your entryway from anywhere, even if you are not home, so welcoming friends and family has never been easier. We're thrilled to be one of the first Sidewalk-enabled devices and offer more value, options, and convenience to our customers.
Smart trackers have become a widely discussed part of tech, especially as Apple's AirTags and their security implications have become a hot button topic. Amazon has focused on the security aspect of it, noting that "data shared over the Sidewalk network is protected with three layers of encryption, only accessible by the devices you choose, and automatically deleted every 24 hours to protect your privacy." It's still worth noting that some of the individual products (like Ring), have had a history of security issues. You can disable Sidewalk if that makes you uncomfortable, but it should be safe for most people.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
6 things I wish I knew before playing Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil titles can be confusing sometimes, so we've rounded up six tips that you might want to know before diving into the latest game from Capcom.
Zuckerberg talks Oculus Quest Pro, no Kids Quest or Horizon any time soon
For the second time in a month's timespan, Facebook has mentioned the Quest Pro as a possible future product. In an interview with Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO talks about the upcoming Quest Pro, the possibility of kids accounts and VR devices in the future, and Facebook Horizon, the VR social network.
Did Microsoft just kill its answer to Chrome OS and Chromebooks?
Windows 10X, which was meant to compete with Chrome OS devices, is apparently put on hold as Microsoft focuses its efforts on Windows 10.
Make sure you pair your Raspberry Pi with one of the best cases
Whether you’re just starting out, or are an experienced Raspberry Pi veteran, you’ll likely end up wanting to find a new case to keep it clean. There are so many great options that unlock even more possibilities, even if they are purely cosmetic. These are the best Raspberry Pi cases that you can find today.