What you need to know
- TikTok is rolling out the option to create longer videos.
- TikTok says the expanded format will give creators more flexibility and reduce the need for multi-part posts.
- The new option will roll out to users over the coming weeks.
TikTok has started rolling out the ability to create videos up to three minutes long, enabling users to "captivate the community with their creative expression." TikTok began testing three-minute videos on its platform in December last year. Until now, longer videos were only available to a few top creators. It believes creators will now have the "canvas to create new or expanded types of content."
As you may have seen, many creators on TikTok create multi-part stories for cooking demos, beauty tutorials, and comedic sketches. With support for longer videos, creators on the platform finally have more flexibility.
TikTok says the option to create longer videos will roll out to everyone "over the coming weeks." Once it becomes available, you will receive a notification in the TikTok app. In addition to the best Android phones, you'll also be able to upload three-minute videos to TikTok from your desktop computer.
When the app was first launched, it only allowed users to post videos up to 15 seconds long. Last year, the limit was increased to 60 seconds. YouTube Shorts and Snapchat Spotlight, which are two of TikTok's biggest rivals, use the same 60-second video format. Instagram Reels, on the other hand, can be up to 30 seconds long. However, in some countries, Instagram has started testing the ability to upload videos up to 60 seconds in length.
In a video posted on Twitter and Instagram yesterday, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri revealed that the company is transitioning into a "video and entertainment platform." Instagram will soon begin showing users recommendations for topics that they may not be following and offer a more immersive full-screen video experience. While Instagram's IGTV experiment didn't quite go as planned, it has seen success with its "Reels" short video format.
