TikTok is down right now but a fix is on the way

What you need to know
- TikTok users are reporting that the app is experiencing problems.
- Some users are seeing blank profiles, are unable to view videos, or face trouble logging in to the app.
- TikTok has acknowledged the issue and is working to fix the problem.
TikTok users are being forced to look up from their phones now that the popular social app is currently facing server issues.
The problem seemed to have started around noon PT with more than 42,000 reports from the U.S. that the app is down, according to Down Detector.
It's unknown what caused the problem, but TikTok appears to be on the case, according to the official Twitter support page.
The tweet was posted more than an hour ago, but there don't seem to be any updates just yet.
Some users are reporting blank profiles that appear to be reset, with no videos or followers, which may concern those who put a lot of time and effort into their content. Others are reporting login issues, and those attempting to uninstall and redownload find that the problem persists.
TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps available on the best Android phones, so it's not surprising that the app would suffer outages every once in a while. Still, the outage seems to have been going on for a few hours, so hopefully, TikTok can get things back online and restore blank profiles for its millions of users.
We'll keep an eye out for any updates here. Meanwhile, let us know if you're experiencing issues with TikTok.
