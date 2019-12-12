Tidal today announced that it's offering a new experience for its music service — Dolby Atmos. That's the proprietary audio format that gives additional depth to sound via dozen and dozens of "objects," which let sound engineers truly steer where sound is coming from.
We're mostly used to Dolby Audio when it comes to watching movies. It's what lets sound sort of "hang" in the air all around you. And now, through Tidal, it's available for streaming music. But there's a catch. While Tidal is available pretty much everywhere, the new Atmos-enabled jams can only be had on Android devices.
The good news there is that some of the more popular Android devices are included in the Atmos-friendly list. It reads thusly:
- Axon 7
- GM 9 Pro
- Lenovo Phab 2
- Lenovo Vibe K5
- Nokia 6
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- Oppo Reno
- Razer Phone
- RealMe X
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy S 10
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Sony Xperia 1
Tidal is a streaming music service whose schtick is that it's owned by artists themselves. It also offers a higher quality stream than other services — which you'll need to take advantage of the new Dolby Atmos features anyway.
One more sweetener if you'd like to check this out — Tidal is currently offering five months of either of its plans for just $5. (You'll need to sign up through Dec. 30, 2019.) That'll give you plenty of time to test drive things before deciding if you want to fork over the $19 a month for the HiFi plan, with Dolby Atmos.
TIDAL AND DOLBY ARE BRINGING DOLBY ATMOS MUSIC TO TIDAL'S HIFI MEMBERS
TIDAL's HiFi Members Will be Able to Rediscover Music Through Dolby Atmos
NEW YORK AND SAN FRANCISCO, December 12, 2019 – TIDAL, a global music and entertainment streaming platform dedicated to bringing its members unique and high-quality listening experiences, and Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment technology, are introducing a more emotional and authentic way to enjoy the songs you love with Dolby Atmos Music now available on TIDAL HiFi.
Beginning today, members subscribing to the TIDAL HiFi tier with compatible Android smartphones or tablets will have access to a growing library of music available in Dolby Atmos from Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.
The current library includes songs from some of the world's biggest artists such as The Weeknd, Blondie, Ariana Grande and more. TIDAL is working closely with its artist-owners, including JAY-Z, to mix their catalogs in Dolby Atmos — which are expected to become available in 2020.
"TIDAL members have come to expect the highest quality listening experience from our platform, and it is a priority for us to stay at the forefront of innovation," said Lior Tibon, Chief Operating Officer, TIDAL. "Dolby Atmos will give music fans the ability to enjoy the best possible audio quality."
"Dolby Atmos is redefining how music is created, allowing artists and fans to experience it like never before," said John Couling, Senior Vice President, Commercial Partnerships, Dolby Laboratories. "Together with TIDAL, we are expanding the reach of Dolby Atmos Music by enabling a more immersive way for people around the world to enjoy their favorite songs and albums."
Dolby Atmos lets listeners connect with music at its fullest capacity and creative potential – not the way most people hear music today, but a version that pulls you into a song to reveal what was lost with traditional recordings. Listeners can discover hidden details and subtleties with unparalleled clarity. Whether it's a complex harmony of instruments placed around a listener, the unleashing of a legendary guitar solo, a massive bass drop that washes over you, or the subtle breath a singer takes, Dolby Atmos gives music more space and the freedom to unleash every detail and emotion as the artist intended.
To enjoy Dolby Atmos Music, TIDAL will automatically default to this experience if a Dolby Atmos mix is available. Tracks will be identified by a "Dolby logo" visual badge as well as through a "Dolby Atmos" identifier that will display once a song is selected. Users can also click on the "Dolby Atmos" menu option under the "Explore" tab on the TIDAL app's homepage to explore the library of tracks available in Dolby Atmos. Dolby Atmos is now available to TIDAL members subscribing to the HiFi tier, which already features HiFi and Master quality audio. To learn more about Dolby Atmos Music or TIDAL HiFi, visit Music.Dolby.com and TIDAL.com/DolbyAtmos.
