When you take into account that these two devices are essentially the same with some nifty improvements, it may not seem like there's much to discuss. However, the TicWatch Pro and its new successor, the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE, are all about the details.

What's the same?

You'll find a lot of the same features in the new TicWatch pro 4G/LTE. The physical design keeps many of the same traits. It's made of polymer and glass fiber and has a sleek, stainless steel bezel. It also comes with an aluminum back cover. The strap that comes with the watch is now silicone rather than a blend of genuine leather and silicone. This might seem like a downgrade but it's a better material for fitness fanatics.

TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE TicWatch Pro Display 1.39" AMOLED, 400 x 400, FSTN LCD 1.39" AMOLED, 400 x 400, FSTN LCD Dimensions 45.15 x 52.8 x 12.6 mm 45 x 45 x 12.6 mm Color options Black Black, silver Strap material 22mm silicone, interchangeable 22mm genuine leather/silicone, interchangeable Battery life 2-30 days 2-30 days Sensors Accelerometer, gyro,

PPG heart rate sensor, e-compass, ambient light sensor, low latency off-body sensor Accelerometer, gyro, magnetic sensor, PPG heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, low latency off-body sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Water resistance IP68 + pool swimming IP68 Memory/Storage 1GB/4GB 512MB/4GB Cellular Network 4G/LTE N/A NFC payments Yes Yes

You'll still have the same buttons, 22mm straps, and the remarkable dual-layer display. If you're not familiar, this feature includes a transparent LCD display that's layered on top of an OLED display, which is a clever way to conserve battery life. Mobvoi claims that the battery can last up to 30 days when you use Essential Mode exclusively, which relies on the LCD only and also shuts down the Wear OS. You can also opt for Smart Mode, which will switch the LCD when your smartwatch is idle and should last up to five days.

As for other similarities, you'll have Google Assistant, NFC for Google Pay, 4 GB of internal storage, and it's still powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2100. Memory has nearly doubled (more on that in a bit), which helps with performance and speed of the watch, but it would've been nice to see the upgrade to the Snapdragon Wear 3100 with this release.

You also have the same IP68 water-resistance rating, which is now suitable for pool swimming in shallow waters. An ATM rating would've been another helpful addition, especially since the company cautions against using the Pro 4G in high-speed water pressure environments. The MIL-STD-810G durability is a great addition.

What's new?

As we hinted earlier, the RAM on the Pro 4G has increased from 512MB to 1GB. It's definitely a step up that deserves credit, but it would've been even better with an upgrade to Snapdragon Wear 3100. Considering this could've helped significantly with battery usage and workouts, it's a bummer it wasn't included. Alas, we'll take what we can get.

The best new feature is easily Verizon NumberShare, which enables you to receive calls, texts, and use data anywhere with the Pro 4G

The biggest and baddest new feature is — you guessed it — the cellular connectivity. Before you get too excited about the 4G/LTE connectivity, it's important to note that it's only available with Verizon as of now. The best new feature is easily Verizon NumberShare, which enables you to receive calls, texts, and use data anywhere with the Pro 4G. There's also a new SOS feature with 911 auto-dial and location sharing for emergencies.

With that said, you'll want to keep in mind that when you combine this feature with GPS during an extensive workout, your battery is going to drain rather quickly. We should also note that the rollout of this feature has been delayed until after August 10 due to compliance issues. Until then, it's being offered at the current discounted price of $279. Once the 4G/LTE feature becomes available for use, it'll be going for $299.

You'll be pleased to learn that the Pro 4G also boasts some impressive health and fitness enhancements.

You'll be pleased to learn that the Pro 4G also boasts some impressive health and fitness enhancements. In addition to Google Fit, TicExericse, TicPulse, and TicHealth, you'll also have TicMotion. This feature promises to proactively detect your motion and provide you with your fitness records, all click-free. TicMotion can detect fast walking, running, cycling, and more. The improved heart rate monitoring claims to have higher precision and will give you daily heart rate zones, seven days of heart rate history, and abnormal heart rate warnings.

The Verdict

If you can really envision yourself reaping the benefits of having a 4G/LTE-enabled smartwatch, then it's worth the upgrade. We would've liked to see some other improvements to the Pro, but it's a work in progress that has taken some important steps in the right direction. If you're not already a Verizon customer, it could be more trouble than it's worth to make the switch for this smartwatch alone. Casual athletes will appreciate the health and fitness enhancements on the Pro 4G. However, the professionals who crave all the details will be left wanting more. Be sure to check out our full review on the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE.

The Pro is still a great option for its price point, too. If you don't have a burning need for a watch with 4G, then you could be perfectly content with the original version. Again, fitness enthusiasts who are serious about their health and exercise data are probably going to want something a bit more robust. You can't argue that the extra features along with the basic tracking are nice to have.

