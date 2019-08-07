Mobvoi introduced the TicWatch Pro 4G last month, featuring a slightly refreshed design, 4G LTE connectivity, and a few other smaller upgrades. At the time of its launch, however, the cellular connectivity feature wasn't available. Fortunately, the wait is almost over, as Verizon Wireless will begin accepting activation requests for the smartwatch on August 8.

If you own a TicWatch Pro 4G, you can get it activated on Verizon by heading over to the carrier's website or by using the My Verizon app. The smartwatch will have to be activated by adding a new line to your Verizon account. You will also need to pay a one-time activation fee and choose a monthly plan for the device. Wearable plans currently start at $10 a month at Verizon.

As noted by Ara in her review of the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 4G, using LTE does not result in significant battery drain, unless you choose to have GPS tracking enabled alongside. In case you are thinking of buying a TicWatch Pro 4G, it is important to note that the smartwatch is available for a discounted price of $279 on Amazon and Mobvoi until August 10.