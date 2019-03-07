How's that New Year's resolution coming? Hopefully you've been keeping up with your goals, but if you're looking to make things a bit easier, consider grabbing the Withings Body Cardio Wi-Fi Smart Scale while it's on sale at Newegg Flash. For the next few days only, it's discounted to just $69.99 there, saving you around $50 off what you'd spend on average for one at Amazon. Today's deal is also $20 lower than we've seen it drop before. Shipping is free, though only the white model is on sale at this price.

This scale syncs with the free Health Mate app (available on iOS and Android) automatically after its initial setup, allowing you to view your current weight and stats from anywhere in the world, including stats like body fat, muscle and bone mass, and standing heart rate. Up to eight people can track their weight stats with the scale, and it's even capable of recognizing who is who automatically. It's designed with a solid aluminum base and heat-tempered glass, and even features a Pregnancy Tracker and Baby Mode. There's nutrition tracking as well.

The Withings Body Cardio Scale is even compatible with the Apple Watch and over 100 fitness apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

See at Newegg

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.