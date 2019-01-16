The Vantrue 1080p LCD dash cam is down to $49.99 with code QSOEJDYF on Amazon. The code takes $20 off the current price, and this dash cam has mostly sold for around $86 recently.

The Vantrue records in 1920 x 1080 resolution at 30 fps, has HDR, and includes night vision so it can record day or night. The 170-degree viewing angles can capture four lanes of traffic. The dash cam has a Parking Mode, which is a setting that lets the cam start automatically recording when the motion detector is triggered by people or things coming too close to the car. You'll automatically turn the cam on when you start your car, and the cam's G-sensor will save important video segments before and after an impact so you never miss a thing.

Other features include loop overwriting of older footage, the LCD automatically turning off, and a GPS module to track route and speed. It also comes with an 18-month warranty. Speaking of microSD cards, the dash cam supports up to 64GB so you'll want to invest in at least one or two cards to keep footage recorded.

