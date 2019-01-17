Use code ITKJNTHX to bring the Wrcibo Q30 mini drone down to $21.49 on Amazon. Without the code, this quadcopter sells for around $43 and has never dropped from that price directly. This is one of the best prices we've seen.

The Q30 drone includes an Altitude Hold function, which allows the drone to hover at a certain height. It can also easily take off and land with one key, making it easy for beginners to control. The drone is also specifically designed with a headless mode so you don't have to worry about which direction it is facing, and it can perform tricks like flips in mid-air.

