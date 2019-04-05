Amazon has a variety of Philips LED Bulbs on sale. Whether you're just starting to add LED bulbs to your home, or you want to expand on a setup you already have, this sale is definitely worth checking out. It's a good idea to switch any light bulbs in your house to LED bulbs, since they use so little energy and last for so long. You'll definitely get your investment back in the form of a lower electric bill each month. They're also better for the planet than other options, so it's a win-win situation.
As one example, you could get two Philips LED 3-Way A21 Frosted Light Bulbs for $20.99. That's $4 off the usual price, which may not seem steep, but it's also the best price we've seen since early December. These three-way bulbs can produce three levels of light and fit in most screw bases. They're the perfect option to update a lamp or a couple bulbs you haven't gotten to yet.
I Can See Clearly Now
Philips LED 3-Way A21 Frosted Light Bulbs 2-Pack
Illuminate your home and shed some dollars on your monthly power bill.
$20.99
$25 $4 Off
Alternatively, to outfit your entire home with these wallet-friendly bulbs, check out this 16-pack. Today it's $29.99, making each bulb less than $2. That's an absolutely stellar deal for these frosted daylight LED bulbs. They'd also make a fantastic (and practical) housewarming gift if you don't need them for your own home. Usually this pack would cost you around $35.
Other discounts include:
- Philips LED Plant Grow Light Bulb - $19.67 (was $21)
- Philips LED Non-Dimmable A19 Frosted Bulb 16-Pack - $25.51 (was $30)
- Philips LED Flood Light Bulb 12-Pack - $35.99 (was $40)
Looking for options that are a bit more colorful? Check out these discounted Lifx Wi-Fi bulbs.
