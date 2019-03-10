Amazon has the Mr. Beams Wireless Motion Sensing Spotlight System available for $69.99, which is the best price in this item's history. The next-best discount cost $10 more and hasn't been around since last March. Typically it costs around $110.

This includes four NetBright Motion-Activated LED spotlights. They communicate with one another, so once one lights up, the others do as well. Each camera takes only a moment to install and can be placed anywhere from sheds to trees to garages to fences. Each spotlight is equipped with four channels to allow for different lighting zones around your house.

Note that the lights do require three D-Cell batteries apiece, and those aren't included. If you don't have any lying around, check out these AmazonBasics batteries.

