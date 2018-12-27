Amazon is currently offering LIFX smart light bulbs with up to 25% off their usual prices. The bulbs can be used as part of your existing smart home setup as they work great with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, or you can control them with the free LIFX app.

The A19 multi-color, dimmable LIFX smart bulb is down to $42.74, down from an average price of around $54. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon that saves you an extra 5% on top of the current price drop to $44.99. This bulb is equivalent to a 75W bulb and offers 1100 lumens of light.

For BR30 fittings, you'll want to check out the LIFX+ bulb that is included in the promotion. It's down to $59.99 and also has an on-page coupon for a further 5% off, bringing the final price down to $56.99. The main added benefit of LIFX+ bulbs is the ability to emit infrared light when turned off which is great if you have home security cameras that use night vision as they'll be able to see more clearly in the dark.

The last item in the promotion is a 4-pack of LIFX Mini bulbs for $127.96. LIFX Mini offer all of the same smarts for a more affordable price due to their lower 800 lumens brightness. The 4-pack of A19 bulbs usually sells for $160 and individual bulbs are over $40 each, so you're making a significant saving by buying the bundle today.

The great thing about LIFX bulbs is that they work without the need for a hub, which makes them simpler to use than other smart home devices and saves you money on having to purchase a separate hub or expensive starter kit.

