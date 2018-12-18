Amazon is offering up some great discounts on a selection of Rosetta Stone Bonus Packs. Each pack costs $118.30, and most of them usually sell for at least $200. No matter which language you go for, you'll be getting one of the lowest prices in its history. We've only seen a better discount once, when these bonus packs included a $20 Amazon gift card, but that deal is long-gone. This one is your next-best option.

As of press time, your options include English, Italian, French, and German. Each pack gets you two years of Rosetta Stone access, which is usable across your desktop, mobile, and tablet. You'll also receive a software download that gets you lifetime access to offline practicing capabilities. That means whether you need to brush up next year or 40 years from now, you'll be able to access that software. Finally, you'll also receive the Barron's Grammar Guide for your chosen language, which helps teach you essential grammar tips, as well as the corresponding Barron's Dictionary which will help you sort your gauche from your droite.

Being multilingual is literally never a bad thing. You'll be able to travel with ease, and of course it can also expand your networking and friendship opportunities. It also makes a great party trick. Rosetta Stone has made a name for itself when it comes to learning new languages, and there's a good reason for it. It uses "Dynamic Immersion" to help you grasp the new language, which means that you'll not only hear the words, but see signs and symbols that represent it, and learn to read and write it as well. It helps you not only learn new words, but also phrases based on real-world content, which means you'll actually be prepared for natural conversations.

Whether you're looking for a great gift idea for the holidays, or have always wanted to learn a new language on your own, you won't want to miss out on this discount.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.