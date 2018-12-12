The holidays are here, and shipping deadlines are already starting to close in. We get it, you like to procrastinate and push things off until tomorrow, but one tomorrow too many may mean that you don't get your gifts in time to give them. There are a lot of great deals that are available right now, some of which we've seen since Black Friday, others which have just reduced in price again. Take a look through this great roundup, and get your orders in now, before it's too late.

Time is winding down, and the closer we get to the holidays the higher the risk that something won't arrive on time. You should stop delaying your purchases and make them now so you aren't the one giving an IOU out in a few weeks.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.