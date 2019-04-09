The video game Kingdom Hearts III is down to $29.99 for the Xbox One through the Microsoft Store and $39.79 for the PlayStation 4 on Amazon . Amazon's Xbox version is just $39.99, so you're better off going through Microsoft on that platform.

A great game down to its lowest price yet. Get some free exclusives from Walmart if you order it there.

Walmart has also matched Amazon's prices for the PlayStation and Xbox. However, Walmart does have Day One exclusives for each platform (PS4/Xbox also on sale for the above prices. These exclusive versions include a free set of Collectible Art Cards.

Xbox One is also seeing a price drop on the $80 Deluxe Edition. Grab it on sale for $59.99 at Amazon or Walmart. Remember, the Walmart versions come with a free set of art cards here as well.

In Kingdom Hearts III, you'll follow Sora through a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds. Play alongside favorite characters like Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force from taking over the universe. This is also the first Kingdom Hearts game to hit the Xbox, and since it was released just in January, today's deal is a stellar one. It has an 83 on Metacritic with a user score of 8 as well.

For more on Kingdom Hearts 3, check out Android Central's Ultimate Guide for the game.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.