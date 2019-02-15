It happens to the best of us. We try so hard to care for our devices, but it's inevitable that something will go wrong and they'll need to be fixed. That doesn't mean you need to take it somewhere and pay a ton to get the job done though. Thanks to the internet and YouTube, you can find information on how to repair just about anything these days, so why not try the job at home?

You'll need some tools to do it, which is where this 48-piece toolset sold by JackyLED Direct comes in handy. Using coupon code W8SVCAEE drops its price to just $6.92 at Amazon currently, saving you $4 on its purchase.

This tool kit comes with interchangeable precision bit tools that are perfect when it comes to working on electronics, from laptops and smartphones to video game consoles and DSLR cameras. It includes 42 varied screwdriver bits, along with a tweezer, handle, and an extension bar. Meanwhile, its compact carrying case helps to keep everything organized while on-the-go or in storage.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.