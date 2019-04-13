IPVanish is currently offering two years of its VPN service for the price of one . This buy one, get one offer brings the monthly cost to just $3.25. It's billed as one payment of $77.99 which covers you for two years. It will then renew annually at that cost unless cancelled. This deal is only available for one week, so don't miss out.

VPNs were once a niche product, but you've no doubt heard about the benefits of using one by now. In our increasingly connected world, a VPN helps cloak your internet activity in anonymity and stops you being tracked across the web for advertising, having your traffic intercepted, or running into malicious sites. Most people regularly bank or shop online and use public Wi-Fi hotspots frequently, so a VPN is advisable. If you want to access content that's region-locked, a VPN is also going to come in real handy for you.

IPVanish's VPN service offers a network of over 1,300 servers in 75+ locations worldwide, unlimited P2P traffic, powerful apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and even Fire TV, as well as a speedy connection. Your subscription also allows for simultaneous use on up to 10 devices, which is more than most other providers. IPVanish uses 256-bit AES encryption and doesn't keep any traffic logs, either.

Regularly you'd pay up to $10 monthly for IPVanish, so it's well worth snagging a subscription for just over $3 per month while you can. There's a 7-day money-back guarantee if you change your mind.

