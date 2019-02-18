As part of its deals of the day, Amazon has the popular ILIFE V3 Pro Robotic Vacuum on sale for just $111.99. It normally sells for $160, and this price drop happens to be its lowest price ever by about $8. This model is designed to work best on hard floors, though it can go over low pile carpet as well. Its pet hair care technology helps it focus on getting all the dirt, debris, and hair that your pets leave behind.

It has a low profile design to help it get under couches with ease, and the smart sensors will prevent it from bumping into everything or falling down stairs. When the battery gets low, it will return to the charger, and you can program a set schedule for it to clean. With almost 1,500 reviews, the V3s Pro maintains an impressive 4.1 out of 5-star rating. This deal is food for today only, so upgrade your cleaning routine for less while you can.

