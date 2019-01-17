Home Depot is offering up to 30% off a selection of Ring Doorbell and Security Camera bundles. Shipping is free, but you only have through the end of the day to place your order.

First up, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Chime Pro and Floodlight Camera for $341.60, which is 30% off the normal price. The doorbell features 1080p video, two interchangeable faceplates, and a rechargeable battery pack. It can give you alerts when people press your doorbell or trigger the built-in motion sensors, and the two-way communication lets you see, hear, and speak to visitors using your phone, tablet, or computer. The floodlight camera features built-in floodlights, a two-way talk system, and a siren alarm. The camera lights up and starts recording as soon as motion is detected. Finally, the Chime Pro extends the signal from your router to your Ring devices, so you can stay online easily and get alerts even if you're not near your phone.

Alternatively, you can get two Ring Outdoor Floodlight Cameras for $336, which saves you 25% off the normal price. This is the best option if you already have a Ring doorbell, and two cameras will cover more ground. Keep an eye on your property and know that you're covered if something happens while you're away from home.

