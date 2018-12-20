Verizon has an awesome deal right now on Google Home products, offering the newly-released Google Home Hub at a $20 discount and throwing in two Google Home Mini smart speakers for free. All in, you're getting at least $200-worth of Google Assistant devices for less than the Hub alone would normally cost. All you have to do is add one Hub and two Minis to your cart to see the reduced price.

The deal applies to the Chalk and Charcoal versions of both the Google Home Hub and the accompanying Google Home Minis, meaning you can color match or mix it up. This deal is also being matched at BuyDig — add the Google Home Hub to your cart in Chalk or Charcoal there and you'll get two Minis in the same color included automatically.

Google Home Hub is the only first-party Google home device with a screen, allowing you to see as well as hear information you request. It has a 7-inch touchscreen display, two far-field mics, and an ambient light sensor to ensure the display color and brightness fit in with its surroundings. The screen makes it more useful for visual tasks like checking your calendar, following along with recipes in the kitchen, watching YouTube, seeing the weather forecast, and more. We reviewed the Hub on release, praising its display, build-quality and smart home management tools.

Of course it, and the Google Home Minis you also get, can perform all the expected functions of a smart speaker including streaming music, checking sports scores, setting timers, controlling smart home devices, and much more.

